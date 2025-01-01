Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish crossover, boasting a rich brown exterior and a comfortable grey interior, is ready for your next adventure. With its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and economical driving experience. Plus, with the renowned Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, youll have confidence and control in any weather. This Eclipse Cross has 91,000km on the odometer, and is ready to make some memories!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Eclipse Cross offers TONS OF ROOM!! With its spacious interior and practical design, its perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone who appreciates a vehicle that adapts to their lifestyle. The 4-door SUV body style provides easy access for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes or weekend getaways. This Eclipse Cross is the perfect blend of practicality, efficiency, and style, ready to elevate your driving experience.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five stand-out features:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC):</span> Conquer winter roads with confidence!</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Versatile SUV Design:</span> Perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</span> Save money at the pump with its economical 1.5L engine.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Spacious Interior:</span> Comfortably fits passengers and cargo.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Stylish Exterior:</span> Turns heads wherever you go.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

Details Description Features

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
91,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4ATUAA8NZ612231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish crossover, boasting a rich brown exterior and a comfortable grey interior, is ready for your next adventure. With its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and economical driving experience. Plus, with the renowned Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, you'll have confidence and control in any weather. This Eclipse Cross has 91,000km on the odometer, and is ready to make some memories!

This Eclipse Cross offers "TONS OF ROOM!!" With its spacious interior and practical design, it's perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone who appreciates a vehicle that adapts to their lifestyle. The 4-door SUV body style provides easy access for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes or weekend getaways. This Eclipse Cross is the perfect blend of practicality, efficiency, and style, ready to elevate your driving experience.

Here are five stand-out features:

  • Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC): Conquer winter roads with confidence!
  • Versatile SUV Design: Perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.5L engine.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortably fits passengers and cargo.
  • Stylish Exterior: Turns heads wherever you go.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

