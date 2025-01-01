$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC TONS OF ROOM!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish crossover, boasting a rich brown exterior and a comfortable grey interior, is ready for your next adventure. With its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and economical driving experience. Plus, with the renowned Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, you'll have confidence and control in any weather. This Eclipse Cross has 91,000km on the odometer, and is ready to make some memories!
This Eclipse Cross offers "TONS OF ROOM!!" With its spacious interior and practical design, it's perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone who appreciates a vehicle that adapts to their lifestyle. The 4-door SUV body style provides easy access for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes or weekend getaways. This Eclipse Cross is the perfect blend of practicality, efficiency, and style, ready to elevate your driving experience.
Here are five stand-out features:
- Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC): Conquer winter roads with confidence!
- Versatile SUV Design: Perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.5L engine.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortably fits passengers and cargo.
- Stylish Exterior: Turns heads wherever you go.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
