Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This versatile crossover, boasting a sleek brown exterior and a comfortable gray interior, is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the Canadian wilderness. With only 91,000 km on the odometer, this Eclipse Cross is ready for many more adventures. Plus, with the Dont Pay for 6 Months OAC!! offer, you can drive away sooner than you think.

Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission and capable 4-wheel drive, ensuring a confident and enjoyable driving experience in all weather conditions. This Eclipse Cross is designed to provide both practicality and modern convenience. It's the ideal blend of compact size and interior space for all your needs. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales today and see this fantastic SUV for yourself!

Here are five features of this 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross that will make you say, Yes, please!:

Go-Anywhere Confidence: The S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system gives you superior grip and control, no matter the road conditions.
Fuel-Efficient Fun: The 1.5L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Ready for Anything: With its SUV / Crossover body style, the Eclipse Cross is perfect for handling both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
Modern Convenience: The variable transmission provides smooth, seamless gear changes for a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience.
Eye-Catching Style: This Eclipse Cross comes with a head-turning brown exterior and stylish features.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

91,000 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

13164965

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4ATUAA8NZ612232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This versatile crossover, boasting a sleek brown exterior and a comfortable gray interior, is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the Canadian wilderness. With only 91,000 km on the odometer, this Eclipse Cross is ready for many more adventures. Plus, with the "Don't Pay for 6 Months OAC!!" offer, you can drive away sooner than you think.

Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission and capable 4-wheel drive, ensuring a confident and enjoyable driving experience in all weather conditions. This Eclipse Cross is designed to provide both practicality and modern convenience. It’s the ideal blend of compact size and interior space for all your needs. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales today and see this fantastic SUV for yourself!

Here are five features of this 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross that will make you say, "Yes, please!":

  • Go-Anywhere Confidence: The S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system gives you superior grip and control, no matter the road conditions.
  • Fuel-Efficient Fun: The 1.5L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Ready for Anything: With its SUV / Crossover body style, the Eclipse Cross is perfect for handling both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
  • Modern Convenience: The variable transmission provides smooth, seamless gear changes for a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience.
  • Eye-Catching Style: This Eclipse Cross comes with a head-turning brown exterior and stylish features.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross