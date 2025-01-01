Menu
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Look no further than this eye-catching red 2022 Mitsubishi RVR ES, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact SUV is the perfect blend of practicality and style, featuring a sleek design and a comfortable black interior. With only 85,600 km on the odometer, this RVR is ready to provide you with years of dependable service. Plus, with its fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road.

This 2022 Mitsubishi RVR ES is equipped with features designed to make every drive a breeze. Its 4-wheel drive system offers enhanced traction and control in various weather conditions, providing added confidence and peace of mind. The variable transmission makes it a perfect vehicle for the city and highway. Discover the freedom to explore with Eckert Auto Sales.

Here are five features of this RVR that are sure to impress:

Dont Pay for 6 Months OAC: Get behind the wheel now and take advantage of our incredible financing offer.
4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable cabin for both passengers and cargo.
Reliable Mitsubishi Engineering: Experience the dependability and durability you can trust.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

85,600 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi RVR

ES DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

13125758

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

ES DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJUAU5NU601331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Look no further than this eye-catching red 2022 Mitsubishi RVR ES, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact SUV is the perfect blend of practicality and style, featuring a sleek design and a comfortable black interior. With only 85,600 km on the odometer, this RVR is ready to provide you with years of dependable service. Plus, with its fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road.

This 2022 Mitsubishi RVR ES is equipped with features designed to make every drive a breeze. Its 4-wheel drive system offers enhanced traction and control in various weather conditions, providing added confidence and peace of mind. The variable transmission makes it a perfect vehicle for the city and highway. Discover the freedom to explore with Eckert Auto Sales.

Here are five features of this RVR that are sure to impress:

  • Don't Pay for 6 Months OAC: Get behind the wheel now and take advantage of our incredible financing offer.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable cabin for both passengers and cargo.
  • Reliable Mitsubishi Engineering: Experience the dependability and durability you can trust.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-1100

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2022 Mitsubishi RVR