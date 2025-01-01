$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
ES DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Look no further than this eye-catching red 2022 Mitsubishi RVR ES, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact SUV is the perfect blend of practicality and style, featuring a sleek design and a comfortable black interior. With only 85,600 km on the odometer, this RVR is ready to provide you with years of dependable service. Plus, with its fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road.
This 2022 Mitsubishi RVR ES is equipped with features designed to make every drive a breeze. Its 4-wheel drive system offers enhanced traction and control in various weather conditions, providing added confidence and peace of mind. The variable transmission makes it a perfect vehicle for the city and highway. Discover the freedom to explore with Eckert Auto Sales.
Here are five features of this RVR that are sure to impress:
- Don't Pay for 6 Months OAC: Get behind the wheel now and take advantage of our incredible financing offer.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable cabin for both passengers and cargo.
- Reliable Mitsubishi Engineering: Experience the dependability and durability you can trust.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Eckert Auto Sales
