<p>TIRED OF YOUR OLD CAR NOT DRIVING SMOOTH, TRY OUT THIS SENTRA, ONE OF ITS STRONGER ATTRIBUTES IS THE COMFORT RIDE AND COMFORTABLE SEATS FRONT AND REAR!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NEW BRAKES, ECO MODE FOR FUEL ECONOMY, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX AND A POWER TRUNK RELEASE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.</p>

2022 Nissan Sentra

88,000 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra

S Plus NEW BRAKES!!

2022 Nissan Sentra

S Plus NEW BRAKES!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB8BV3NY204263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
