2022 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
VIN 1C6SRFVT1NN209298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Security Alarm 11...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Hands-Free Phone Communication 12" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigation SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content All Radio-Equi...
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 RAM 1500