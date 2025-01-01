Menu
Looking for a powerful and stylish pickup thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty is more than just a truck; its a statement. With its bold presence and luxurious interior, youll turn heads wherever you go. This RAM 1500 Sport GT has been driven 105,000km.

Under the hood, youll find a robust 5.7L V8 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, ready to handle any adventure. The interior boasts premium black leather, enveloping you in comfort. Whether youre navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails with the 33 new tires and lift kit, this RAM 1500 is engineered for a superior driving experience.

Here are five standout features that make this RAM 1500 Sport GT exceptional:

Commanding Presence: The Sport GT trim exudes a bold and aggressive exterior design that demands attention on the road.
Premium Black Leather Interior: Sink into the luxurious comfort of the premium black leather seats, creating a refined and inviting cabin.
Navigation System: Never lose your way with the integrated navigation system, ensuring you always reach your destination with ease.
Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating power and performance that only a V8 engine can deliver.
4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a 4-wheel drive system, ready for both on and off-road adventures.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1C6SRFVT7NN306487

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power pedals
Power rear sliding window
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
CENTRE CONSOLE
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lift Kit
Spray in Boxliner
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
33" NEW TIRES
USB FRONT AND REAR

