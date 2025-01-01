$47,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and stylish pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty is more than just a truck; it's a statement. With its bold presence and luxurious interior, you'll turn heads wherever you go. This RAM 1500 Sport GT has been driven 105,000km.
Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.7L V8 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, ready to handle any adventure. The interior boasts premium black leather, enveloping you in comfort. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails with the 33" new tires and lift kit, this RAM 1500 is engineered for a superior driving experience.
Here are five standout features that make this RAM 1500 Sport GT exceptional:
- Commanding Presence: The Sport GT trim exudes a bold and aggressive exterior design that demands attention on the road.
- Premium Black Leather Interior: Sink into the luxurious comfort of the premium black leather seats, creating a refined and inviting cabin.
- Navigation System: Never lose your way with the integrated navigation system, ensuring you always reach your destination with ease.
- Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating power and performance that only a V8 engine can deliver.
- 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a 4-wheel drive system, ready for both on and off-road adventures.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
