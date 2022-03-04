Menu
2022 RAM 1500

2,000 KM

$93,453

+ tax & licensing
$93,453

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$93,453

+ taxes & licensing

2,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8471553
  • Stock #: 35637D
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT9NN105119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 35637D
  • Mileage 2,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



  • Click or call to arrange a test drive. Or shop from home
  • We can manage everything via ZOOM, email, and telephone
  • AutoIQ proudly offers a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee. You won't be disappointed


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls



Errors and Omissions Expected



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

