Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 1500

18,032 KM

Details Description Features

$62,100

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,100

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn BACKCOUNTRY EDITION | MAX TOWING CAPACITY

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn BACKCOUNTRY EDITION | MAX TOWING CAPACITY

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 9030556
  2. 9030556
  3. 9030556
  4. 9030556
  5. 9030556
  6. 9030556
  7. 9030556
  8. 9030556
  9. 9030556
  10. 9030556
  11. 9030556
  12. 9030556
  13. 9030556
  14. 9030556
  15. 9030556
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,100

+ taxes & licensing

18,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9030556
  • Stock #: 28293UQ
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT1NN118739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





Big Horn/Lone Star HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD



Fresh Oil Change!, Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet, 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins, 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints, 4 Way Front Headrests, 400W Inverter, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, All Plant-Installed Decals, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Back Country I/P Badge, Back Country Package (DISC), Big Horn Badge, Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group, Black Exterior Mirrors, Black Exterior Truck Badging, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black Premium Power Mirrors, Bluetooth Handsfree Phone & Audio, Bucket Seats, Center Console Parts Module, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth/Vinyl Bucket Seats, Cluster 7.0" TFT Color Display, Connectivity - US/Canada, Convex Wide-Angle Mirror Insert, Delete LED Lamp - Floor Console Bin, Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips, E-Locker Rear Axle, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Front Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Full Length Floor Console, Global Telematics Box Module (TBM), Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Grille Surround 1 Body Color Texture 1 Black, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Media Hub w/2 Charge Only USBs, MOPAR 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps, MOPAR Deployable Bed Step, MOPAR Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats, MOPAR Spray In Bedliner, Off Road Decals, Off-Road Information Pages, Painted Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Pick-Up Box Lighting, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power-Folding Mirrors, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 5 W w/8.4" Display, Raised Ride Height, RAM Grille Badge - Black, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Radio Service, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tow Hooks, Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum.





PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 205,213 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500 SLT LE...
 186,845 KM
$48,386 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango R...
 21,016 KM
$56,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory