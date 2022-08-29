$62,100+ tax & licensing
705-726-0393
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn BACKCOUNTRY EDITION | MAX TOWING CAPACITY
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$62,100
- Listing ID: 9030556
- Stock #: 28293UQ
- VIN: 1C6SRFFT1NN118739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Big Horn/Lone Star HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Fresh Oil Change!, Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet, 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins, 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints, 4 Way Front Headrests, 400W Inverter, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, All Plant-Installed Decals, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Back Country I/P Badge, Back Country Package (DISC), Big Horn Badge, Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group, Black Exterior Mirrors, Black Exterior Truck Badging, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black Premium Power Mirrors, Bluetooth Handsfree Phone & Audio, Bucket Seats, Center Console Parts Module, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth/Vinyl Bucket Seats, Cluster 7.0" TFT Color Display, Connectivity - US/Canada, Convex Wide-Angle Mirror Insert, Delete LED Lamp - Floor Console Bin, Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips, E-Locker Rear Axle, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Front Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Full Length Floor Console, Global Telematics Box Module (TBM), Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Grille Surround 1 Body Color Texture 1 Black, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Media Hub w/2 Charge Only USBs, MOPAR 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps, MOPAR Deployable Bed Step, MOPAR Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats, MOPAR Spray In Bedliner, Off Road Decals, Off-Road Information Pages, Painted Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Pick-Up Box Lighting, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power-Folding Mirrors, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 5 W w/8.4" Display, Raised Ride Height, RAM Grille Badge - Black, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Radio Service, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tow Hooks, Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
