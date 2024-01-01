$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,004KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7LTXNS122766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,004 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Engine Calibration Flash
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Flame Red
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW -inc: Rear Window Defroster
UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I -inc: Push-Button Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Body-Colour Door Handles
121-LITRE (32-GALLON) FUEL TANK
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Black Dual Exhaust Tips Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Tr...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge B-Pillar Black-Out ...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS (P6) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2016 Honda CR-V Touring 222,111 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 86,245 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 37,500 KM $41,595 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2022 RAM 1500 Classic