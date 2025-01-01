Menu
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

84,737 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12408657

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
84,737KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LT2NG375359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 84,737 KM

Vehicle Description

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Billet Silver Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler En...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic