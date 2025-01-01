$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,672KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG9NS226362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,672 KM
Vehicle Description
Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigatio...
UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Delete Sport Hood Decal
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I -inc: Push-Button Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Body-Colour Door Handles
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge B-Pillar Black-Out Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Bi-Function...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS (P6) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2023 GMC Canyon Denali 25,660 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 166,520 KM $36,453 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Leather Plus 252,976 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2022 RAM 1500 Classic