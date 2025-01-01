Menu
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

76,085 KM

Details Features

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

13134796

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8

705-739-9100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,085KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT1NS223738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
