2022 RAM 1500 Classic

115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17 x 7 Aluminum Wheels, 20 x 8 Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 7 Customizable In-Cluster Display, 8.4 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black Painted Honeycomb Grille, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Carpet Floor Covering, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Electronics Convenience Group, Fog Lamps, Fold-Flat Load Floor, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Front Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Global Telematics Box Module (TBM), Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Phone Communication, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Manual Adjust Seats, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, MOPAR Sport Performance Hood, Night Edition, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar, Power Lumbar Adjust, Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Quick Order Package 26J Express, Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4 Display, Ram 1500 Express Group, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote USB Charging Port, Remote USB Port, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Guardian-Included Trial (B), SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Storage Tray, Sub Zero Package, USB Mobile Projection, Wheel & Sound Group, Wheels: 20 x 8 High Gloss Black Aluminum.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

100,588 KM

$35,487

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

13325825

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$35,487

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,588KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT9NG301826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 100,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless E...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colo...
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Engine Calibration Flash - V2
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Badging Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Black 4x4 Badge Black Headl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$35,487

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2022 RAM 1500 Classic