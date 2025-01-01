$35,487+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$35,487
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 100,588 KM
Vehicle Description
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 20" x 8" Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black Painted Honeycomb Grille, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Carpet Floor Covering, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Electronics Convenience Group, Fog Lamps, Fold-Flat Load Floor, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Front Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Global Telematics Box Module (TBM), Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Phone Communication, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Manual Adjust Seats, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, MOPAR Sport Performance Hood, Night Edition, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar, Power Lumbar Adjust, Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Quick Order Package 26J Express, Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4" Display, Ram 1500 Express Group, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote USB Charging Port, Remote USB Port, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Guardian-Included Trial (B), SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Storage Tray, Sub Zero Package, USB Mobile Projection, Wheel & Sound Group, Wheels: 20" x 8" High Gloss Black Aluminum.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.
