SLT 4x4 Quad Cab 64 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

13487657

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT3NS158776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SLT 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Park-Sense rear park assist system

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW -inc: Rear Window Defroster
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I -inc: Push-Button Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Body-Colour Door Handles
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto (DFD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (DFD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Does not include side steps Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Fog Lamps Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8.0" High Gloss Black Aluminum Pa...
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Integrated Centre Stack Radio SiriusXM Guardian-Included Trial 1-Year Subscription (Registration Required) Global Telematics Box Module (TBM) For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic