2022 RAM 2500
Limited
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
78,487KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5SJ0NG109823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,487 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220-Amp Alternator
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Clearance Lamps
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Cross-Traffic Alert
GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM
BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 (STD)
Adaptive Steering System
DELETE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Pickup Box
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass-Thru Wire Circuits
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker harman/kardon Premium Sound Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera Surround View Camera System Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Trailer Reverse Guidance Digital Rearview Mirror Adaptive Steering System Fu...
SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield IP-Mounted Auxiliary Switches Dash Pass-Thru Wire Circuits Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 220-Amp Alternator
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Door Handles Black Wheel Centre Hub Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Black Exterior Badging Exterior Mirrors w/M...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GM -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
