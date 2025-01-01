Menu
The 2022 RAM 2500 Laramie is a heavy-duty pickup truck designed for both rugged capability and refined comfort. Powered by either a 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel engine, it offers impressive towing capacity and performance. The Laramie trim adds luxury touches, with premium materials, advanced technology, and a well-appointed interior. Key features include a large touchscreen, Uconnect infotainment, available 4-wheel drive, and a smooth, quiet ride. The 2022 RAM 2500 Laramie is perfect for those needing a workhorse with the comfort of a high-end vehicle.

2022 RAM 2500

49,367 KM

$72,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 ~Nav ~Leather ~Harman/Kardon

12122103

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 ~Nav ~Leather ~Harman/Kardon

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$72,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,367KM
VIN 3C6UR5FL6NG322707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NG322707
  • Mileage 49,367 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 RAM 2500 Laramie is a heavy-duty pickup truck designed for both rugged capability and refined comfort. Powered by either a 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel engine, it offers impressive towing capacity and performance. The Laramie trim adds luxury touches, with premium materials, advanced technology, and a well-appointed interior. Key features include a large touchscreen, Uconnect infotainment, available 4-wheel drive, and a smooth, quiet ride. The 2022 RAM 2500 Laramie is perfect for those needing a workhorse with the comfort of a high-end vehicle.

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Box Liner
Step Bumper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Mounted Spare

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Quad Seating
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Curb Side Mirrors
Flood lights
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Analog Gauges
Color TV
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
2022 RAM 2500