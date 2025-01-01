2022 RAM 2500

Menu
Account
Sign In
17-Speaker harman/kardon Premium Sound, 20 x 9 Aluminum Wheels, 220-Amp Alternator, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 8.4 Touchscreen, Alexa Built-In, Apple CarPlay Capable, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Black Interior Accents, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Grille Surround, Centre Hub, Clearance Lamps, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Front Ventilated Seats, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Phone Communication, HD Radio, Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Laramie Level D Equipment Group (DISC), Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Off-Road Info Pages, Painted Rear Bumper, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power Multi-Function Manual Folding Mirrors, Quick Order Package 2HH, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/8.4 Display, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Remote Tailgate Release, Selectable Tire Fill Alert, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Sport Appearance Package, Sport Decal.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2022 Ram 2500 Laramie 4D Crew Cab 6.7L Cummins I6 Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2022 RAM 2500

121,755 KM

Details Description Features

$62,987

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle
13062254

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$62,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,755KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5FL8NG166346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,755 KM

Vehicle Description

17-Speaker harman/kardon Premium Sound, 20" x 9" Aluminum Wheels, 220-Amp Alternator, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, 8.4" Touchscreen, Alexa Built-In, Apple CarPlay Capable, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Black Interior Accents, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Grille Surround, Centre Hub, Clearance Lamps, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Front Ventilated Seats, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Phone Communication, HD Radio, Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Laramie Level D Equipment Group (DISC), Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Off-Road Info Pages, Painted Rear Bumper, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power Multi-Function Manual Folding Mirrors, Quick Order Package 2HH, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/8.4" Display, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Remote Tailgate Release, Selectable Tire Fill Alert, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Sport Appearance Package, Sport Decal.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2022 Ram 2500 Laramie 4D Crew Cab 6.7L Cummins I6 Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Clearance Lamps
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
LED BED LIGHTING

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats High-Back Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Tow H...
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 220-Amp Alternator
LARAMIE LEVEL D EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Front Ventilated Seats Power Multi-Function Manual Folding Mirrors Remote Tailgate Release 17-Speaker harman/k...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road Centre Hub
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Selectable Tire Fill Alert Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Hands-Free Phone Communication 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input SiriusXM...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2023 GMC Canyon Denali for sale in Barrie, ON
2023 GMC Canyon Denali 25,660 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 166,520 KM $36,453 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Leather Plus for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Leather Plus 252,976 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2022 RAM 2500