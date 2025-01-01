$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
74,092KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TR5EJ5NG250880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 74,092 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
Red Pearl
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GP -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 17" X 8" BEAD-LOCK ALUMINUM
POWER WAGON OFF ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 17" x 8" Bead-Lock Aluminum MOPAR Rock Rails w/Step Pad Black Wheel Centre Hub
POWER WAGON LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Remote Start System Universal Garage Door Opener Front Heated Seats Power Adjustable Pedals Heated Steering Wheel 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mi...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH POWER BENCH SEAT W/EMBOSS TREAD
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Selectable Tire Fill Alert Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Hands-Free Phone Communication GPS Navigation GPS Antenna In...
