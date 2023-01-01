$14,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Ski-Doo Renegade 600
E-TEC Adrenaline
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
705-739-9100
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10367769
- VIN: 2BPSBXNA5NV000321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Snowmobile
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 1,993 KM
Vehicle Description
**Own it with $0 down for $52/week tax included O.A.C.!!**
PRE-SEASON BLOWOUT SALE!!
Like new 2022 Renegade 600 E-TEC Adrenaline, liquid cooled, fuel injected, electric start, reverse, hand and thumb warmers, 137" RipSaw track. No hidden fees, just HST and licensing.
Payment based on 108 month term at 10.39% A.P.R.
