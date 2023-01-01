Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ski-Doo Renegade 600

1,993 KM

Details Description

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Contact Seller
2022 Ski-Doo Renegade 600

2022 Ski-Doo Renegade 600

E-TEC Adrenaline

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ski-Doo Renegade 600

E-TEC Adrenaline

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

  1. 1693502496
  2. 1693502518
  3. 1693502518
  4. 1693502514
  5. 1693502516
  6. 1693502504
  7. 1693502505
  8. 1693502501
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,993KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10367769
  • VIN: 2BPSBXNA5NV000321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 1,993 KM

Vehicle Description

**Own it with $0 down for $52/week tax included O.A.C.!!**

PRE-SEASON BLOWOUT SALE!!

Like new 2022 Renegade 600 E-TEC Adrenaline, liquid cooled, fuel injected, electric start, reverse, hand and thumb warmers, 137" RipSaw track. No hidden fees, just HST and licensing.

Payment based on 108 month term at 10.39% A.P.R.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

2022 Ski-Doo Renegad...
 4,024 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 62,403 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 62,670 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory