2022 Tesla Model Y

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10172160

10172160 Stock #: Y0631A

Y0631A VIN: 7SAYGDEFXNF326029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 58,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.