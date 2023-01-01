Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Highlander

66,589 KM

Details Description Features

$64,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,488

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Highlander

2022 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited | RECENT ARRIVAL | LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited | RECENT ARRIVAL | LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 9808339
  2. 9808339
  3. 9808339
  4. 9808339
  5. 9808339
  6. 9808339
  7. 9808339
  8. 9808339
  9. 9808339
  10. 9808339
  11. 9808339
  12. 9808339
  13. 9808339
  14. 9808339
  15. 9808339
  16. 9808339
  17. 9808339
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,488

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,589KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9808339
  • Stock #: 37091AU
  • VIN: 5TDXBRCH0NS082573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 37091AU
  • Mileage 66,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, HYBRID!!!, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i.

Limited 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i eCVT AWD

Wind Chill Pearl


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2014 RAM 1500 SLT
 189,139 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 99,541 KM
$35,386 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highland...
 66,589 KM
$64,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory