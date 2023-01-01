Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tacoma

24,100 KM

Details Description Features

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT/CREW CAB/NAVIGATION!!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT/CREW CAB/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1687627754
  2. 1687627755
  3. 1687627757
  4. 1687627759
  5. 1687627760
  6. 1687627761
  7. 1687627763
  8. 1687627764
  9. 1687627765
  10. 1687627767
  11. 1687627771
  12. 1687627775
  13. 1687627779
  14. 1687627784
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108257
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BN9NT006321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,100 KM

Vehicle Description

GO PLACES IN THIS ALMOST NEW TACOMA USING THE NAVIGATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PUSH BUTTON START, BOXLINER, POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW, BLUETOOTH, USB AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2022 Toyota Tacoma T...
 24,100 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Compass 80...
 31,000 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Veloste...
 60,700 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory