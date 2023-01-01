$58,494+ tax & licensing
$58,494
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma
2022 Toyota Tacoma
INCOMING UNIT | SUPERCHARGER | MANUAL | ALLOYS |
Location
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
9,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9804898
- Stock #: X1057A
- VIN: 3TYCZ5AN0NT091791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Magnuson Supercharger
Manual
Alloys
Factory Lift kit
V6 4WD 6-Speed Manual 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp
4WD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
