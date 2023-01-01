Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tacoma

9,801 KM

Details Description Features

$58,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,494

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

INCOMING UNIT | SUPERCHARGER | MANUAL | ALLOYS |

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

INCOMING UNIT | SUPERCHARGER | MANUAL | ALLOYS |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9804898
  2. 9804898
  3. 9804898
  4. 9804898
  5. 9804898
  6. 9804898
  7. 9804898
  8. 9804898
  9. 9804898
  10. 9804898
  11. 9804898
  12. 9804898
  13. 9804898
  14. 9804898
  15. 9804898
  16. 9804898
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,494

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
9,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9804898
  • Stock #: X1057A
  • VIN: 3TYCZ5AN0NT091791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,801 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. THIS VEHICLE HAS YET TO ARRIVE AT OUR STORE.



Magnuson Supercharger

Manual

Alloys

Factory Lift kit



V6 4WD 6-Speed Manual 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp


4WD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2022 Nissan Rogue SV...
 45,409 KM
$36,494 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul EX AS ...
 183,312 KM
$7,994 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL N...
 119,345 KM
$27,494 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory