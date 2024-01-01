Menu
2023 Buick Envision

51,963 KM

2023 Buick Envision

Preferred

2023 Buick Envision

Preferred

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
51,963KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZMR4XPD031741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,963 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Local Delivery

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

