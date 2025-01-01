$82,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
1LT
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
1LT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$82,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,832KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YA2D49P5116649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 22,832 KM
Vehicle Description
Two Seater, 2dr Stingray Cpe w/1LT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
Requires Subscription
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected personaliza...
ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED DUAL CLUTCH INCLUDES MANUAL AND AUTO MODES (STD)
WHEELS 19" X 8.5" (48.3 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 11" (50.8 CM X 27.9 CM) REAR 5-OPEN-SPOKE CARBON FLASH-PAINTED ALUMINUM WITH MACHINED EDGE
SEATS GT1 BUCKET (STD)
JET BLACK MULAN LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH PERFORATED INSERTS
TIRES 245/35ZR19 FRONT AND 305/30ZR20 REAR BLACKWALL ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE (STD)
SEAT BELT COLOUR BLACK (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
2023 Chevrolet Corvette