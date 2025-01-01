$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT WITH LANE DEPARTURE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this pristine 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek white beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and is powered by an efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open highway. With just 53,800 km on the odometer, this Equinox is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable service. This versatile SUV offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it the ideal vehicle for families, commuters, and adventurers alike.
This Equinox LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll appreciate the smooth and responsive automatic transmission, making every journey effortless. Plus, the front-wheel drive provides excellent handling and fuel efficiency. Get ready to experience the joy of driving with this exceptional SUV from Eckert Auto Sales!
Here are five of the features that make this 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT a standout:
- Turbocharged Engine: Experience the perfect blend of power and efficiency with the responsive 1.5L turbo engine.
- Lane Departure Warning: Stay safe and confident with this intelligent safety feature that helps you stay in your lane.
- Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with the timeless elegance of the white exterior.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfort and versatility with a well-designed gray interior that accommodates both passengers and cargo.
- Modern SUV Design: Benefit from the modern SUV design that provides a comfortable and safe driving experience.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
