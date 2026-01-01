$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT WITH LOW LOW KILOMETERS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and fuel-efficient SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this pristine 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This beauty, painted in a sleek white exterior with a comfortable gray interior, is ready to turn heads while providing you with a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. With only 53,800 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox is practically brand new and offers plenty of life left for your adventures.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, providing a great balance of power and fuel economy. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or planning a weekend getaway, the Equinox LT's automatic transmission and front-wheel drive will ensure a confident and comfortable ride. Its SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a practical choice for families and individuals alike.
Here are some of the standout features of this 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT:
- Turbocharged Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and efficient performance from the peppy 1.5L turbo engine.
- Modern Design: The Equinox LT's contemporary styling will make you stand out on the road.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with the Equinox's impressive fuel economy.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and roomy cabin, perfect for passengers and cargo.
- Low Mileage: With only 53,800 km, this Equinox has plenty of life left!
HST and Licensing extra
For more information give us a call today 9705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
