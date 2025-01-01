Menu
Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPDDEK7PZ150116

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Sterling Gray Metallic 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4D Crew Cab 2.7L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 310hp 8-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.7L TURBOMAX (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

