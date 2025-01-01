Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a blend of bold style and all-weather capability? Eckert Auto Sales is proud to present this stunning, used 2023 Chrysler 300 300S AWD, ready to make a statement on Canadian roads. This sleek sedan, finished in a timeless white exterior with a sophisticated black interior, boasts a commanding presence. With just 85,300 km on the odometer, this beauty has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. This Chrysler 300S is more than just a car; its a statement about your appreciation for refined driving experiences. The 300S is a former daily rental.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This 2023 Chrysler 300S AWD at Eckert Auto Sales is packed with features designed to elevate your everyday drive. Here are five highlights that will get you excited:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Panoramic Sunroof:</span> Soak up the sunshine and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof, transforming every journey into a scenic adventure.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>All-Wheel Drive:</span> Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system, providing exceptional grip and control in every season.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Powerful V6 Engine:</span> Experience a responsive and engaging performance with the efficient yet potent 3.6L V6 engine, offering a perfect balance of power and fuel economy.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Luxurious Black Interior:</span> Sink into the comfort of the premium black leather interior, designed with meticulous attention to detail and crafted to enhance your driving experience.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Modern Design:</span> Turn heads wherever you go with the Chrysler 300s bold and iconic design, featuring a striking silhouette and eye-catching details that exude confidence.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,300 KM

Looking for a blend of bold style and all-weather capability? Eckert Auto Sales is proud to present this stunning, used 2023 Chrysler 300 300S AWD, ready to make a statement on Canadian roads. This sleek sedan, finished in a timeless white exterior with a sophisticated black interior, boasts a commanding presence. With just 85,300 km on the odometer, this beauty has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. This Chrysler 300S is more than just a car; it's a statement about your appreciation for refined driving experiences. The 300S is a former daily rental.

  • Panoramic Sunroof: Soak up the sunshine and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof, transforming every journey into a scenic adventure.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system, providing exceptional grip and control in every season.
  • Powerful V6 Engine: Experience a responsive and engaging performance with the efficient yet potent 3.6L V6 engine, offering a perfect balance of power and fuel economy.
  • Luxurious Black Interior: Sink into the comfort of the premium black leather interior, designed with meticulous attention to detail and crafted to enhance your driving experience.
  • Modern Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Chrysler 300's bold and iconic design, featuring a striking silhouette and eye-catching details that exude confidence.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Powertrain

Sport Mode
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control
Heated Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
New all weather tires
Black Alloys

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
