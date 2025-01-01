$27,995+ taxes & licensing
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a blend of bold style and all-weather capability? Eckert Auto Sales is proud to present this stunning, used 2023 Chrysler 300 300S AWD, ready to make a statement on Canadian roads. This sleek sedan, finished in a timeless white exterior with a sophisticated black interior, boasts a commanding presence. With just 85,300 km on the odometer, this beauty has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. This Chrysler 300S is more than just a car; it's a statement about your appreciation for refined driving experiences. The 300S is a former daily rental.
This 2023 Chrysler 300S AWD at Eckert Auto Sales is packed with features designed to elevate your everyday drive. Here are five highlights that will get you excited:
- Panoramic Sunroof: Soak up the sunshine and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof, transforming every journey into a scenic adventure.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system, providing exceptional grip and control in every season.
- Powerful V6 Engine: Experience a responsive and engaging performance with the efficient yet potent 3.6L V6 engine, offering a perfect balance of power and fuel economy.
- Luxurious Black Interior: Sink into the comfort of the premium black leather interior, designed with meticulous attention to detail and crafted to enhance your driving experience.
- Modern Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Chrysler 300's bold and iconic design, featuring a striking silhouette and eye-catching details that exude confidence.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
