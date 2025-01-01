$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chrysler 300
300S ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise the streets in style with this sleek, black 2023 Chrysler 300S ALL WHEEL DRIVE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This beauty is more than just a car; it's a statement. With its bold design and luxurious interior, you'll turn heads wherever you go. This sedan offers a smooth, comfortable ride, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. And with only 82,300 km on the odometer, this Chrysler 300 has plenty of life left to offer its next lucky owner.
This Chrysler 300S comes packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The responsive 3.6L V6 engine provides plenty of power, while the all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. The premium leather interior wraps you in comfort, making every journey a pleasure. Plus, you can navigate your way through the city with ease thanks to the integrated navigation system.
Here are five features that make this Chrysler 300S truly stand out:
- Commanding Presence: The bold black exterior and sophisticated design make a striking impression.
- All-Weather Confidence: With all-wheel drive, you'll be ready for anything the Canadian climate throws your way.
- Luxury at Your Fingertips: Sink into the premium leather seats and enjoy a first-class driving experience.
- Intuitive Navigation: The integrated navigation system keeps you on the right path.
- Powerful Performance: The responsive 3.6L V6 engine delivers a thrilling drive.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
705-797-1100