Cruise the streets in style with this sleek, black 2023 Chrysler 300S ALL WHEEL DRIVE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This beauty is more than just a car; its a statement. With its bold design and luxurious interior, youll turn heads wherever you go. This sedan offers a smooth, comfortable ride, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. And with only 82,300 km on the odometer, this Chrysler 300 has plenty of life left to offer its next lucky owner.

This Chrysler 300S comes packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The responsive 3.6L V6 engine provides plenty of power, while the all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. The premium leather interior wraps you in comfort, making every journey a pleasure. Plus, you can navigate your way through the city with ease thanks to the integrated navigation system.

Here are five features that make this Chrysler 300S truly stand out:

Commanding Presence: The bold black exterior and sophisticated design make a striking impression.
All-Weather Confidence: With all-wheel drive, youll be ready for anything the Canadian climate throws your way.
Luxury at Your Fingertips: Sink into the premium leather seats and enjoy a first-class driving experience.
Intuitive Navigation: The integrated navigation system keeps you on the right path.
Powerful Performance: The responsive 3.6L V6 engine delivers a thrilling drive.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2023 Chrysler 300

82,300 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chrysler 300

300S ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Watch This Vehicle
13205405

2023 Chrysler 300

300S ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG4PH585624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise the streets in style with this sleek, black 2023 Chrysler 300S ALL WHEEL DRIVE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This beauty is more than just a car; it's a statement. With its bold design and luxurious interior, you'll turn heads wherever you go. This sedan offers a smooth, comfortable ride, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. And with only 82,300 km on the odometer, this Chrysler 300 has plenty of life left to offer its next lucky owner.

This Chrysler 300S comes packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The responsive 3.6L V6 engine provides plenty of power, while the all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. The premium leather interior wraps you in comfort, making every journey a pleasure. Plus, you can navigate your way through the city with ease thanks to the integrated navigation system.

Here are five features that make this Chrysler 300S truly stand out:

  • Commanding Presence: The bold black exterior and sophisticated design make a striking impression.
  • All-Weather Confidence: With all-wheel drive, you'll be ready for anything the Canadian climate throws your way.
  • Luxury at Your Fingertips: Sink into the premium leather seats and enjoy a first-class driving experience.
  • Intuitive Navigation: The integrated navigation system keeps you on the right path.
  • Powerful Performance: The responsive 3.6L V6 engine delivers a thrilling drive.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2023 Chrysler 300