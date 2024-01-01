$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Dodge Charger
Scat Pack 392 Widebody
2023 Dodge Charger
Scat Pack 392 Widebody
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,272KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CDXGJ8PH663335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,272 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, Scat Pack 392 Widebody RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
Requires Subscription
HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO GROUP -inc: 19 harman/kardon GreenEdge Speakers Surround Sound harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp
TIRES: 305/35ZR20 3-SEASON -inc: Pirelli Brand Tires
WHEELS: 20" X 11" CARBON BLACK WARP SPEED
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Premium-Stitched Dash Panel Locking Lug Nuts ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21V SCAT PACK 392 WIDEBODY -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Leather Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel Performance Shift Indicator All-Speed Traction Control Brembo Fixed Front...
CARBON & SUEDE INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: Dinamica Suede Headliner Carbon Fibre Interior Accents
BLACK NAPPA/ALCANTARA SEATS W/LOGO -inc: Front Heated Seats Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Front Ventilated Seats Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory
HEMI ORANGE PACKAGE -inc: 392 IP Badge HEMI Orange Badges 392 Fender Badge Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Leather Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel Wheels: 20" x 11" Carbon Black Warp Speed Orange Brake Calipers Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge O...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2011 Ford Edge Limited 297,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 137,426 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 193,822 KM $28,595 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2023 Dodge Charger