Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Ford Edge

13,466 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Edge

2023 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 10387896
  2. 10387896
  3. 10387896
  4. 10387896
  5. 10387896
  6. 10387896
  7. 10387896
  8. 10387896
  9. 10387896
  10. 10387896
  11. 10387896
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
13,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10387896
  • Stock #: 7768
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J95PBA04126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,466 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2023 Ford Edge SEL
 13,466 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL
 77,829 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XL
 119,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory