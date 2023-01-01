Menu
2023 Ford F-250

11,268 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

XLT

2023 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

11,268KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405512
  • Stock #: 7771
  • VIN: 1FT8W2BM7PEC75567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,268 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

