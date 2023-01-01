$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-250
XLT
Location
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
11,268KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10405512
- Stock #: 7771
- VIN: 1FT8W2BM7PEC75567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 11,268 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
