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<p>Cruise the Canadian roads in style and comfort with this sleek 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT with Tech Package!! This stunning white sedan, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, is ready to turn heads with its modern design and practical features. The black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable cabin, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With only 116,500km on the odometer, this Elantra is just getting started, promising miles of reliable driving pleasure.</p><p>This Elantra Preferred IVT boasts a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission. This efficient pairing ensures a responsive and enjoyable driving experience, all while keeping your fuel costs in check. The Elantras front-wheel drive offers confident handling in various driving conditions. Its the perfect combination of style, performance, and value. Check out the big screen infotainment centre with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Reverse Camera and Navigation.</p><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p>

2023 Hyundai Elantra

116,500 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
13986576

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG1PU378900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise the Canadian roads in style and comfort with this sleek 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT with Tech Package!! This stunning white sedan, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, is ready to turn heads with its modern design and practical features. The black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable cabin, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With only 116,500km on the odometer, this Elantra is just getting started, promising miles of reliable driving pleasure.

This Elantra Preferred IVT boasts a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission. This efficient pairing ensures a responsive and enjoyable driving experience, all while keeping your fuel costs in check. The Elantra's front-wheel drive offers confident handling in various driving conditions. It's the perfect combination of style, performance, and value. Check out the big screen infotainment centre with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Reverse Camera and Navigation.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

HST and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2023 Hyundai Elantra