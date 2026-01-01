$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise the Canadian roads in style and comfort with this sleek 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT with Tech Package!! This stunning white sedan, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, is ready to turn heads with its modern design and practical features. The black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable cabin, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With only 116,500km on the odometer, this Elantra is just getting started, promising miles of reliable driving pleasure.
This Elantra Preferred IVT boasts a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission. This efficient pairing ensures a responsive and enjoyable driving experience, all while keeping your fuel costs in check. The Elantra's front-wheel drive offers confident handling in various driving conditions. It's the perfect combination of style, performance, and value. Check out the big screen infotainment centre with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Reverse Camera and Navigation.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.
HST and licensing extra.
Vehicle Features
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Media / Nav / Comm
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100