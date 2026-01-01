$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg with APPLE CARPLAY!!
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg with APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover modern driving excellence with this pristine 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT with the Tech Package, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. Finished in a crisp white exterior and a sleek black interior, this Elantra is designed to impress. Its fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) delivers an exceptional driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With 116,500 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained sedan still has plenty of adventures ahead.
This Elantra Preferred is more than just a car; it's a smart and stylish companion for your daily commute and beyond. Its sophisticated design and advanced technology make every journey more enjoyable. At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles that meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Come explore this fantastic Hyundai Elantra and see why it's the perfect choice for discerning drivers.
Here are five standout features that will make you want to get behind the wheel:
- Apple CarPlay Integration: Seamlessly connect your iPhone to access your favourite apps, music, and navigation directly on the car's display, keeping you connected and entertained on the go.
- Advanced Tech Package: Experience cutting-edge technology designed for your convenience and safety, enhancing every aspect of your drive.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Engine: Enjoy a perfect balance of performance and economy with this responsive and efficient gasoline engine, saving you money at the pump.
- Sleek Sedan Design: Turn heads with the Elantra's modern and aerodynamic styling, offering a sophisticated look for any occasion.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Relax in a refined and spacious cabin, meticulously designed for both driver and passenger comfort, creating an inviting atmosphere for every trip.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
HST and Licensing extra.
Vehicle Features
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100