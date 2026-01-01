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<p>Discover modern driving excellence with this pristine 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT with the Tech Package, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. Finished in a crisp white exterior and a sleek black interior, this Elantra is designed to impress. Its fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) delivers an exceptional driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With 116,500 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained sedan still has plenty of adventures ahead.</p><p>This Elantra Preferred is more than just a car; its a smart and stylish companion for your daily commute and beyond. Its sophisticated design and advanced technology make every journey more enjoyable. At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles that meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Come explore this fantastic Hyundai Elantra and see why its the perfect choice for discerning drivers.</p><p>Here are five standout features that will make you want to get behind the wheel:</p><ul><li><strong>Apple CarPlay Integration:</strong> Seamlessly connect your iPhone to access your favourite apps, music, and navigation directly on the cars display, keeping you connected and entertained on the go.</li><li><strong>Advanced Tech Package:</strong> Experience cutting-edge technology designed for your convenience and safety, enhancing every aspect of your drive.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Engine:</strong> Enjoy a perfect balance of performance and economy with this responsive and efficient gasoline engine, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Sleek Sedan Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Elantras modern and aerodynamic styling, offering a sophisticated look for any occasion.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Relax in a refined and spacious cabin, meticulously designed for both driver and passenger comfort, creating an inviting atmosphere for every trip.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p><p>HST and Licensing extra.</p>

2023 Hyundai Elantra

116,500 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg with APPLE CARPLAY!!

Watch This Vehicle
14155906

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg with APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG1PU378901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover modern driving excellence with this pristine 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT with the Tech Package, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. Finished in a crisp white exterior and a sleek black interior, this Elantra is designed to impress. Its fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) delivers an exceptional driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With 116,500 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained sedan still has plenty of adventures ahead.

This Elantra Preferred is more than just a car; it's a smart and stylish companion for your daily commute and beyond. Its sophisticated design and advanced technology make every journey more enjoyable. At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles that meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Come explore this fantastic Hyundai Elantra and see why it's the perfect choice for discerning drivers.

Here are five standout features that will make you want to get behind the wheel:

  • Apple CarPlay Integration: Seamlessly connect your iPhone to access your favourite apps, music, and navigation directly on the car's display, keeping you connected and entertained on the go.
  • Advanced Tech Package: Experience cutting-edge technology designed for your convenience and safety, enhancing every aspect of your drive.
  • Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Engine: Enjoy a perfect balance of performance and economy with this responsive and efficient gasoline engine, saving you money at the pump.
  • Sleek Sedan Design: Turn heads with the Elantra's modern and aerodynamic styling, offering a sophisticated look for any occasion.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Relax in a refined and spacious cabin, meticulously designed for both driver and passenger comfort, creating an inviting atmosphere for every trip.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

HST and Licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2023 Hyundai Elantra