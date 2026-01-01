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<p>Discover the perfect blend of style, technology, and practicality with this stunning white 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This exceptional sedan is designed for those who appreciate sophisticated features without compromising on everyday usability. Its sleek exterior and comfortable gray interior offer a refined driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, delivering efficient and engaging performance for your daily commute. With only 116,500 kilometers on the odometer, this Elantra Preferred has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. The front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various Canadian driving conditions, making it a reliable choice year-round.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is no exception. Its a fantastic opportunity to own a feature-rich sedan thats ready for all your adventures.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><p>Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing<br>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.<br>Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.<br>Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.<br>No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!<br>4.8 rating on Google!!</p><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2023 Hyundai Elantra

116,500 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
14513556

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG1PU378903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, technology, and practicality with this stunning white 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This exceptional sedan is designed for those who appreciate sophisticated features without compromising on everyday usability. Its sleek exterior and comfortable gray interior offer a refined driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, delivering efficient and engaging performance for your daily commute. With only 116,500 kilometers on the odometer, this Elantra Preferred has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. The front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various Canadian driving conditions, making it a reliable choice year-round.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is no exception. It's a fantastic opportunity to own a feature-rich sedan that's ready for all your adventures.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2023 Hyundai Elantra