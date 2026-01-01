$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, technology, and practicality with this stunning white 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This exceptional sedan is designed for those who appreciate sophisticated features without compromising on everyday usability. Its sleek exterior and comfortable gray interior offer a refined driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, delivering efficient and engaging performance for your daily commute. With only 116,500 kilometers on the odometer, this Elantra Preferred has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. The front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various Canadian driving conditions, making it a reliable choice year-round.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is no exception. It's a fantastic opportunity to own a feature-rich sedan that's ready for all your adventures.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100