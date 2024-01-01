Menu
2023 Jeep Wrangler

20,103 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

2023 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFG2PW599763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1274
  • Mileage 20,103 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

