Make it Yours
2023 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
20,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFG2PW599763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 1274
- Mileage 20,103 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
705-737-XXXX(click to show)
