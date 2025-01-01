$50,000+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
52,678KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4JJXFG7PW673020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,678 KM
Vehicle Description
Rubicon 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
4.56 Rear Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tires: LT315/70R17C 113/110S
Corning Gorilla Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
MOPAR Hinge-Gate Reinforcement
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
GVWR: 2 766 KGS (6 100 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator
WHEELS: 17" X 8" BEADLOCK CAPABLE
XTREME RECON 35" TIRE PACKAGE -inc: Tires: LT315/70R17C 113/110S Dana M210 Wide HD Tube Front Axle Wheel Flare Extensions MOPAR Tire Relocation Kit Wheels: 17" x 8" Beadlock Capable Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes 35" Tire Suspension ...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Selec-Speed Control
