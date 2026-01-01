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Willys 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2023 Jeep Wrangler

126,001 KM

Details Description Features

$32,996

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Jeep Wrangler

Willys

Watch This Vehicle
14536917

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Willys

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

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Contact Seller

$32,996

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN1PW574810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Earl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Willys 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Black Aluminum

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: LT255/75R17C (STD)
LED HEADLAMP & FOG LAMP GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps Moulded-In-Colour Fender Flares
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System 220 Amp Alternator Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Dual-Zone A/C w/Automatic Temperature Control 7" Full-Colour Driver Info Display Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SiriusXM Satellite Radio Air Filtering
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Willys Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Front License Plate Bracket 4...
EARL

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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705-702-XXXX

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705-702-5069

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$32,996

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2023 Jeep Wrangler