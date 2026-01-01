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2023 Jeep Wrangler
Willys
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Willys
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$32,996
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
126,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN1PW574810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Earl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Willys 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Black Aluminum
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: LT255/75R17C (STD)
LED HEADLAMP & FOG LAMP GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps Moulded-In-Colour Fender Flares
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System 220 Amp Alternator Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Dual-Zone A/C w/Automatic Temperature Control 7" Full-Colour Driver Info Display Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SiriusXM Satellite Radio Air Filtering
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Willys Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Front License Plate Bracket 4...
EARL
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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705-702-XXXX(click to show)
$32,996
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2023 Jeep Wrangler