2023 Jeep Wrangler

10 KM

Details Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2023 Jeep Wrangler

2023 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

2023 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9221494
  • Stock #: 36776D
  • VIN: 1C4HJXCG3PW540452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 36776D
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4

