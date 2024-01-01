$27,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
SEL
Location
Barrie Mitsubishi
231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
705-733-9696
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 796
- Mileage 119,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL, available now at Barrie Mitsubishi! This sleek and stylish SUV is perfect for families and adventurers alike, offering plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With its 119,600 km on the odometer, this Outlander is ready to take you on your next adventure.
This Outlander SEL boasts a variety of impressive features designed to enhance your driving experience. The interior is comfortable and well-appointed, with premium materials and a spacious cabin. Technology is at your fingertips with a user-friendly infotainment system, keeping you connected and entertained on the road. Safety is a priority with advanced safety features that provide peace of mind. And let's not forget about the powerful and efficient engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride.
Here are five highlights of this outstanding Outlander SEL:
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and headroom for all passengers, making it perfect for long road trips.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by a suite of advanced safety technologies.
- Intuitive Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly touchscreen display that includes navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with an engine designed for optimal fuel economy.
- Sleek and Modern Design: Turn heads with this stylish SUV's bold exterior design and premium finishes.
Visit Barrie Mitsubishi today for a test drive and see for yourself why this 2023 Outlander SEL is the perfect choice for your next vehicle.
Vehicle Features
