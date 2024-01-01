Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL, available now at Barrie Mitsubishi! This sleek and stylish SUV is perfect for families and adventurers alike, offering plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With its 119,600 km on the odometer, this Outlander is ready to take you on your next adventure.</p><p>This Outlander SEL boasts a variety of impressive features designed to enhance your driving experience. The interior is comfortable and well-appointed, with premium materials and a spacious cabin. Technology is at your fingertips with a user-friendly infotainment system, keeping you connected and entertained on the road. Safety is a priority with advanced safety features that provide peace of mind. And lets not forget about the powerful and efficient engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride.</p><p>Here are five highlights of this outstanding Outlander SEL:</p><ol><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample legroom and headroom for all passengers, making it perfect for long road trips.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre protected by a suite of advanced safety technologies.</li><li><strong>Intuitive Infotainment System:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly touchscreen display that includes navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with an engine designed for optimal fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Sleek and Modern Design:</strong> Turn heads with this stylish SUVs bold exterior design and premium finishes.</li></ol><p>Visit Barrie Mitsubishi today for a test drive and see for yourself why this 2023 Outlander SEL is the perfect choice for your next vehicle.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

119,600 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12005782

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SEL

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

  1. 1733945656
  2. 1733945656
  3. 1733945656
  4. 1733945656
  5. 1733945656
  6. 1733945656
  7. 1733945656
  8. 1733945656
  9. 1733945656
  10. 1733945656
  11. 1733945656
  12. 1733945656
Contact Seller

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,600KM

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 796
  • Mileage 119,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL, available now at Barrie Mitsubishi! This sleek and stylish SUV is perfect for families and adventurers alike, offering plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With its 119,600 km on the odometer, this Outlander is ready to take you on your next adventure.

This Outlander SEL boasts a variety of impressive features designed to enhance your driving experience. The interior is comfortable and well-appointed, with premium materials and a spacious cabin. Technology is at your fingertips with a user-friendly infotainment system, keeping you connected and entertained on the road. Safety is a priority with advanced safety features that provide peace of mind. And let's not forget about the powerful and efficient engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride.

Here are five highlights of this outstanding Outlander SEL:

  1. Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and headroom for all passengers, making it perfect for long road trips.
  2. Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by a suite of advanced safety technologies.
  3. Intuitive Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly touchscreen display that includes navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.
  4. Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with an engine designed for optimal fuel economy.
  5. Sleek and Modern Design: Turn heads with this stylish SUV's bold exterior design and premium finishes.

Visit Barrie Mitsubishi today for a test drive and see for yourself why this 2023 Outlander SEL is the perfect choice for your next vehicle.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Mitsubishi

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES CVT for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES CVT 131,000 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES FWD for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES FWD 40,000 KM $20,498 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC for sale in Barrie, ON
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC 16,000 KM $34,498 + tax & lic

Email Barrie Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-733-XXXX

(click to show)

705-733-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

Contact Seller
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander