The 2023 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC with a 2.4L engine is a refined compact crossover SUV blending performance and versatility. Equipped with a 2.4L MIVEC 4-cylinder engine producing 168 horsepower, it's paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and All-Wheel Control (AWC) for enhanced traction and stability. This SE trim features a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather-appointed seats, a Bose premium audio system, and advanced safety tech like blind-spot warning and lane departure warning. Offering a spacious cabin for five and up to 49.5 cu ft of cargo space, it achieves around 22 city / 28 highway mpg. It's a stylish, capable choice for urban and adventure driving alike.

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PU607038
  • Mileage 37,482 KM

The 2023 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC with a 2.4L engine is a refined compact crossover SUV blending performance and versatility. Equipped with a 2.4L MIVEC 4-cylinder engine producing 168 horsepower, it’s paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and All-Wheel Control (AWC) for enhanced traction and stability. This SE trim features a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather-appointed seats, a Bose premium audio system, and advanced safety tech like blind-spot warning and lane departure warning. Offering a spacious cabin for five and up to 49.5 cu ft of cargo space, it achieves around 22 city / 28 highway mpg. It’s a stylish, capable choice for urban and adventure driving alike.

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

