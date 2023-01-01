$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
Location
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
26,994KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10410738
- Stock #: Y0829A
- VIN: 1N6ED1EK9PN604778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 26,994 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7