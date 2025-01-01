Menu
2023 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

4WD, Auto-Dimming Mirror, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Rear Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Luxury Package, Package CS00 w/Luxury Package (DISC), Spray-In Bedliner, Unique Premium Centre Console Stitching, Unique Premium Door Trim.

This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.

With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.

Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.
Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.
Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.
Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.
Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.

Tactical Green Metallic 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4D Crew Cab 3.8L V6 9-Speed Automatic 4WD

36,000 KM

$47,488 + taxes & licensing

2023 Nissan Frontier

36,000 KM

$47,488

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

13188188

2023 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$47,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6ED1EK0PN603387

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

4WD, Auto-Dimming Mirror, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Rear Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Luxury Package, Package CS00 w/Luxury Package (DISC), Spray-In Bedliner, Unique Premium Centre Console Stitching, Unique Premium Door Trim.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Tactical Green Metallic 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4D Crew Cab 3.8L V6 9-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$47,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2023 Nissan Frontier