2023 RAM 1500

10,250 KM

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Big Horn

Big Horn

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

10,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT5PN614906

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

