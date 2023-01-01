Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 RAM 2500

11 KM

Details Features

$104,873

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$104,873

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 2500

2023 RAM 2500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2023 RAM 2500

Limited

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Contact Seller

$104,873

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10066452
  • Stock #: 37109D
  • VIN: 3C6UR5RL1PG526815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2022 RAM 2500 Limited
 12 KM
$103,148 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 2500 Limited
 11 KM
$104,873 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 2500 Limited
 27 KM
$111,823 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory