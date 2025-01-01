Menu
2023 RAM Cargo Van

83,084 KM

$42,994

+ taxes & licensing
ProMaster

12639573

ProMaster

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
83,084KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6LRVDGXPE524174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 83,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous Daily Rental.Bright White Clearcoat 2023 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof 3D Cargo Van Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic FWDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where it's all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Bright grille

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
100-amp battery
BRIGHT INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS
Side Wall Paneling - Lower
MOPAR CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
Cargo Partition w/o Window
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK VINYL FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
MOPAR SIDE WALL PANELING U & L -inc: Side Wall Paneling - Lower
PASSENGER BUCKET SEAT -inc: 4-Way Manual Adjust Front Passenger Seat
BLACK 96" MANUAL FOLD POWER HEATED MIRRORS -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Adjust Mirrors Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors 96" Wide Exterior Mirrors
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Underslung Tire Carrier

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-702-5069

