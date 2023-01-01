Menu
2023 Toyota Camry

31,531 KM

Details Features

SE

Location

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

31,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10610466
  • Stock #: 37616AU
  • VIN: 4T1S11BK5PU089749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,531 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

