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<p>Looking for a fuel-efficient and luxurious SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Look no further than this meticulously maintained 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited, available now at Barrie Mitsubishi! This stunning SUV seamlessly blends practicality with premium features, offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its efficient hybrid powertrain and advanced all-wheel-drive system, youll enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance or capability. Imagine effortlessly navigating city streets or confidently tackling those weekend getaways, all while experiencing the renowned reliability and longevity that Toyota is famous for. This RAV4 Hybrid Limited has only 49,500km on the odometer.</p><p>Step inside and discover a world of comfort and sophistication. The RAV4 Hybrid Limited boasts a refined interior with premium materials and a host of modern technology. From the advanced infotainment system to the array of driver-assistance features, every detail is designed to enhance your driving pleasure and keep you safe on the road. This RAV4 Hybrid Limited is ready to elevate your daily commute and turn every journey into a memorable experience.</p><p>Here are five features that make this RAV4 Hybrid Limited a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-sipping Hybrid Powertrain</strong>: Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and performance with Toyotas proven hybrid technology, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Limited Trim</strong>: Indulge in premium features and sophisticated design that elevate your driving experience.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability</strong>: Confidently tackle any road condition with the advanced all-wheel-drive system.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology</strong>: Stay connected and entertained with the latest infotainment and driver-assistance features.</li><li><strong>Toyota Reliability</strong>: Enjoy peace of mind knowing youre driving a vehicle built to last.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Toyota RAV4

49,500 KM

Details Description Features

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13994187

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

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Contact Seller

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,500KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV6PW179643

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fuel-efficient and luxurious SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Look no further than this meticulously maintained 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited, available now at Barrie Mitsubishi! This stunning SUV seamlessly blends practicality with premium features, offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its efficient hybrid powertrain and advanced all-wheel-drive system, you'll enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance or capability. Imagine effortlessly navigating city streets or confidently tackling those weekend getaways, all while experiencing the renowned reliability and longevity that Toyota is famous for. This RAV4 Hybrid Limited has only 49,500km on the odometer.

Step inside and discover a world of comfort and sophistication. The RAV4 Hybrid Limited boasts a refined interior with premium materials and a host of modern technology. From the advanced infotainment system to the array of driver-assistance features, every detail is designed to enhance your driving pleasure and keep you safe on the road. This RAV4 Hybrid Limited is ready to elevate your daily commute and turn every journey into a memorable experience.

Here are five features that make this RAV4 Hybrid Limited a must-see:

  • Fuel-sipping Hybrid Powertrain: Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and performance with Toyota's proven hybrid technology, saving you money at the pump.
  • Luxurious Limited Trim: Indulge in premium features and sophisticated design that elevate your driving experience.
  • All-Wheel Drive Capability: Confidently tackle any road condition with the advanced all-wheel-drive system.
  • Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest infotainment and driver-assistance features.
  • Toyota Reliability: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you're driving a vehicle built to last.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
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$42,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2023 Toyota RAV4