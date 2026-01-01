$42,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Barrie Mitsubishi
231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
705-733-9696
$42,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fuel-efficient and luxurious SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Look no further than this meticulously maintained 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited, available now at Barrie Mitsubishi! This stunning SUV seamlessly blends practicality with premium features, offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its efficient hybrid powertrain and advanced all-wheel-drive system, you'll enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance or capability. Imagine effortlessly navigating city streets or confidently tackling those weekend getaways, all while experiencing the renowned reliability and longevity that Toyota is famous for. This RAV4 Hybrid Limited has only 49,500km on the odometer.
Step inside and discover a world of comfort and sophistication. The RAV4 Hybrid Limited boasts a refined interior with premium materials and a host of modern technology. From the advanced infotainment system to the array of driver-assistance features, every detail is designed to enhance your driving pleasure and keep you safe on the road. This RAV4 Hybrid Limited is ready to elevate your daily commute and turn every journey into a memorable experience.
Here are five features that make this RAV4 Hybrid Limited a must-see:
- Fuel-sipping Hybrid Powertrain: Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and performance with Toyota's proven hybrid technology, saving you money at the pump.
- Luxurious Limited Trim: Indulge in premium features and sophisticated design that elevate your driving experience.
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: Confidently tackle any road condition with the advanced all-wheel-drive system.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest infotainment and driver-assistance features.
- Toyota Reliability: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you're driving a vehicle built to last.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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