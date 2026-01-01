Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Special Finance Price: $57,995 | Cash Price: $59,495</p><p> </p><p>2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab Med Bed – No Accidents, Clean Carfax, 4WD, Leather, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 13.4 Touchscreen, 12.3 Digital Instrument Cluster, Navigation, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto, Wireless Phone Charging, Bose Premium Audio, Google Built-In, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, MultiPro Tailgate, Spray-On Bedliner, ProGrade Trailering System, Trailer Brake Controller, Tow Package, Skid Plates, Hill Descent Control, 2-Speed Transfer Case, Auto 4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Trailer Coverage, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, HD Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Sliding Rear Window, LED Headlights, And Much More. </p><div id=vehicle-comments><div id=cpVehicleComments class=vhcl-info__description tw:p-12 tw:space-y-8 tw:bg-gray-100 tw:print:p-6 tw:print:space-y-2><div class=tw:text-xl tw:print:text-base/6><p><br>Odometer: 63,000 KM.</p><p> </p><p>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p>Location: 112 King St, Barrie, ON</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 8am - 6pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : 10am - 3pm</p><p>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 documentation fee applies.</p><p>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p></div></div></div><div id=vehicle-features class=tw:p-12 tw:space-y-8 tw:print:p-6 tw:print:space-y-2><div class=vhcl-info__heading> </div></div>

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 CREW CAB - 3.0DIESEL|SUNROOF|LANEKEEP|BSM

Watch This Vehicle
14531946

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 CREW CAB - 3.0DIESEL|SUNROOF|LANEKEEP|BSM

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2

416-766-6226

  1. 1785557234908
  2. 1785557234401
  3. 1785557235330
  4. 1785557235804
  5. 1785557236661
  6. 1785557236237
  7. 1785557237578
  8. 1785557237102
  9. 1785557237996
  10. 1785557238909
  11. 1785557238396
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
63,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTUUEE89RG184848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $57,995 | Cash Price: $59,495

 

2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab Med Bed – No Accidents, Clean Carfax, 4WD, Leather, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 13.4" Touchscreen, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Navigation, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto, Wireless Phone Charging, Bose Premium Audio, Google Built-In, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, MultiPro Tailgate, Spray-On Bedliner, ProGrade Trailering System, Trailer Brake Controller, Tow Package, Skid Plates, Hill Descent Control, 2-Speed Transfer Case, Auto 4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Trailer Coverage, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, HD Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Sliding Rear Window, LED Headlights, And Much More. 


Odometer: 63,000 KM.

 

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 112 King St, Barrie, ON

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 8am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : 10am - 3pm

www.monacomotorcars.com

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 documentation fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 CREW CAB - 3.0DIESEL|SUNROOF|LANEKEEP| for sale in Barrie, ON
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 CREW CAB - 3.0DIESEL|SUNROOF|LANEKEEP| 63,000 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145
2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145" NAVI|PANO|CARPLAY|HEATED SEATS 149,000 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport NO ACCIDENTS| CARPLAY|PANO for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport NO ACCIDENTS| CARPLAY|PANO 108,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2024 GMC Sierra 1500